Hot Mess Burgers plans to serve free lunches to kids out of school

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Tri-Cities’ Hot Mess Burgers and Fries plans to serve free lunches at least once a week to school children while they are out of school.

The announcement comes after Washington’s governor announced that all schools statewide would be closed from March 17 to April 24 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The pop-up burger shop is encouraging other local restaurants to message them on their Facebook page about joining a planning meeting Sunday if they are interested in joining a campaign to help feed students.

Hot Mess said they will have more information on Monday. Visit their Facebook page for updates.

