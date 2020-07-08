Hotel Windrow’s rooftop deck opens Thursday in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — People will soon be able to enjoy food and drinks from the highest point in downtown Ellensburg.

Hotel Windrow, located at 502 N. Main St., will be opening its rooftop deck this Thursday. The hotel is calling the deck “Top of the Burg.”

Patrons will be able to order food and craft cocktails from the hotel’s restaurant and bar Basalt while enjoying the view.

No reservations are needed, but the deck will be limited to 50 guests.

Masks will be required to enter, but they may be removed when seated.

