Hottest day of the year Friday. Severe storms possible Saturday. -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Get ready for the hottest day of the year today with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 90’s! Back to plenty of sunshine today before storm chances move in on Saturday.

We could see rain moving in as early as Saturday morning with heavy downpours possible. Sunshine returns late morning into the afternoon before the main line of strong to severe storms moves in from the southwest. If you have outdoor plans, please be prepared for these storms arriving after 4PM. Within any storms, we could see damaging winds and large hail. Ahead of the storms, winds will pick up with gusts at times 30 to 40 MPH. This will create blowing dust around the area. The hot temperatures will continue on Saturday in the mid to upper 90’s! Turning drier and much cooler on Sunday in the mid to upper 70’s.