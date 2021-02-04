House Dems ask Trump to testify oath for impeachment case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

On January 13, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began the motion of sending articles of impeachment against the former President to the Senate. This set off a chain reaction that saw many representatives on both sides of the aisle stand against Trump’s incitement of the Capitol insurrection.

Trump’s presidency was riddled by accusations. During one debate against President Joe Biden, Trump was asked to denounce white supremacy, to which he told an unruly sector of his supporters to “Stand back and stand by.” Moments like these laid the foundation for an event like what happened at the nation’s capitol in early-January.

This will mark the second time that President Trump is facing impeachment.

During the insurrection, the lame-duck President was hesitant to make a public comment. Eventually, he tweeted a video statement, which has since been removed from the platform. In the video, Trump made statements toward his supporters and the rioters saying “We love you” and “You’re very special.”

That video was influential in Twitter and Facebook’s decisions to remove the former President from their platforms. Specifically, Twitter had warned President Trump on many occasions that his tweets would end in a suspension due to fraudulent claims about the 2020 Election. Now, he’s been permanently suspended from his favorite social media platform.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

