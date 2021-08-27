House fire claims life of Walla Walla resident despite firefighters’ best efforts

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Despite extinguishing a house fire within 15 minutes of arriving, fire crews from across the county were unable to save a male victim who they found incapacitated upon entry.

According to a press release from the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene of a smokey home on the 800-block of Emma Street around 2:04 a.m. on Friday, August 27. Initial reports indicated that there was smoke coming from the residence with alarms blaring and no one answering the door.

Fire crews quickly observed light smoke coming from the single-story duplex and got to work. They performed a fast search of the residence and found the male victim, who was brought outside to paramedics. Medics attempted to resuscitate the man, but unfortunately, they were unable to revive him and he died at the scene of the fire. No further information regarding his identity has been revealed at this time.

Thanks to mutual aid from Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 and College Place firefighters, the flames were put out at 2:18 a.m.—very shortly after they first arrived at the home.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire crews have identified the property owner and estimate the total cost of losses at $18,000. No firefighters were injured while combatting this fire. As of now, authorities have not indicated any signs of foul play, though subsequent investigations could declare otherwise.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed by the authorities.

