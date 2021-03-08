House fire in Kennewick leaves eight people displaced

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Eight people have been displaced after a fire started at a Kennewick home on Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to South Hawthorne Street where residents reported seeing smoke coming from the attic of their home.

It took fire crews from three counties more than an hour to extinguish the blaze.

All eight people inside were able to get out safely.


The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kennewick firefighters provided this update on their Facebook page:

“B Shift crews responded to a house fire at 616 S Hawthorne early this morning. Crews arrived to a working attic fire in the manufactured home. Aggressive attack on the fire with extensive overhaul made for a long morning. No injuries to report. 8 adults displaced from the home. One house fire requires every crew to be involved. This means other agencies must respond into Kennewick for medical calls, ambulance transport, car accidents, house fires, and any other type of emergency your KFD responds to. Thanks to RFD, PFD, and Benton 1 for handling multiple calls during this house fire.”

