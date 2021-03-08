House fire in Kennewick leaves eight people displaced

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Eight people have been displaced after a fire started at a Kennewick home on Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to South Hawthorne Street where residents reported seeing smoke coming from the attic of their home.

RELATED ARTICLE: Tens of thousands in Washington may have to repay jobless benefits

It took fire crews from three counties more than an hour to extinguish the blaze.

All eight people inside were able to get out safely.

KFD crews dispatched on a residential fire this morning at 4:00am. The fire was at 616 S Hawthorne. Upon arrival, crews found a well involved attic fire in a manufactured home. The fire was extinguished with assistance from Pasco Fire and BCFD1. Eight adults displaced. pic.twitter.com/r2vLOs6in2 — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) March 7, 2021



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLE: Yakima police search for runaway teens

Kennewick firefighters provided this update on their Facebook page: