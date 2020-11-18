House Speaker Pelosi reelected as Democratic leader

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pauses as she meets with reporters about the impact of the election on the political landscape in Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Nancy Pelosi was reelected to lead Democrats in the House during virtual elections that took place Wednesday.

“Congratulations to. @SpeakerPelosi, once again elected by House Democrats to be our fearless leader and nominee for Speaker of the House for the 117th Congress! #DownWithNDP #ForThePeople,” the House Democrats account tweeted.

A full House floor vote for the speakership won’t take place until the new Congress is sworn in.

The fact that Pelosi is expected to remain on as speaker is a sign of how strong her hold is over House Democrats even after they suffered disappointing losses in the 2020 elections.

Top House Democrats had confidently predicted they would expand their majority only to instead see a number of incumbents ousted by Republicans, who are now emboldened and on the offensive, though they are still in the minority.

Those Democratic losses have sparked tense infighting among moderates and progressives with both factions of the party pointing fingers and casting blame. That rift, and a smaller majority, may create new challenges for Pelosi as she leads House Democrats in the next Congress.

Pelosi has remained defiant even after the losses, telling reporters last week, “I take credit for winning a majority and holding the House.”

Pelosi is expected to hold a presser at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss the leadership.