How do you extinguish a cooking fire? Here’s what the Yakima Fire Chief says.

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — When people think of how they would put out a fire, water is often the first thing that comes to mind; but if it’s a cooking fire, throwing water on it won’t put it out — it’ll make it worse.

“[Throwing] water on it … is absolutely the worst thing you could do on a grease-type fire because it just makes it splatter and spread all over the place,” Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said.

Markham said trying to move the pot or pan that’s caught fire out of the house to deal with it can also exacerbate the problem.

“If it is actually flaming and doesn’t have a lid on it, you could leave a trail of fire from the kitchen all the way out to wherever your front door is or your back door and spread the fire throughout the whole house,” Markham said.

Markham said the best way to prevent a cooking fire is to not leave cooking unattended, especially if oil is being used. But in the event that it does happen, there’s three key ways to put it out: a fire extinguisher, a lid or baking soda.

“The best way to put out any type of a small kitchen fire that’s on your stove is a fire extinguisher,” Markham said.

However, in homes without fire extinguishers, the next-best options are trying to throw a lid on the pot or pan as quickly as possible or throwing baking soda on the fire, Markham said.

Markham said along with having a fire extinguisher on hand, it’s important to make sure all smoke detectors in a house are functioning properly. He said every smoke alarm should have a button that will test if the device is working.

“If you hear your smoke alarm chirping once every 20 to 30 seconds and you’re wondering, ‘Why is it doing that? I don’t have any smoke in my house,’ it’s more than likely that the battery is going dead,” Markham said.

Markham said smoke detectors should be replaced once every 10 years, especially in Yakima.

“We have a lot of dust because we’re in the desert area,” Markham said. “It affects the sensitivity of the smoke alarm itself over time.”

Markham said residents should also know what route to take to evacuate.

“You want to make sure that your paths of egress — the way that you’re going to get out of your home — are clear so that you can get out of the house,” Markham said.

Yakima-area residents can sign up for Alert Yakima to receive text or email notifications of any nearby emergencies, including those that would require them to evacuate their homes.

Markham said other fires seen during the summer include those sparked by improperly discarded charcoal briquettes and those caused by air conditioning units being plugged into the wrong extension cord. In both cases, Markham recommends calling 911 immediately.

More information on fire safety and prevention can be found here or by calling the Yakima Fire Department at 509-575-6060.

