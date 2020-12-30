How this Grandview family kept their spirits up during 2020

GRANDVIEW, Wash. – There’s no question that 2020 has been hard for Lynette Brewer and her family.

“Just everything changed with the pandemic, plus we had to move out of our house,” she said.

Lynette and her daughter, Jen, had to move out of the home they shared with her sister’s family.

“It was really hard to find a place, we had to get rid of our animals and it was very difficult,” she added.

As the two families searched for places to live, Lynette, a single mother, had to juggle work, college and helping Jen with middle school

“We’re both transitioning to online school, and now they’re back in school but it’s very limited,” Lynette said.

But soon enough, the hard days, got easier. How?

“I think it’s made us appreciate what we have,” Lynette said.

“I have leaned on them a lot and I rely on them very strongly,” Jen added.

They’ve leaned on each other.

“I finished my degree, I got my Associates. I transferred to Heritage and I’m working on my Bachelor’s degree, and it’s all online but I love my classes, I love the school. Things are going really well,” Lynette explained.

“It just strengthened our bond,” her daughter said.

Aside from bonding with her mom and cousin, Jen, a seventh grader, took up hobbies like guitar and skateboarding. She said without pandemic restrictions, she wouldn’t have been interested.

“He lended (sic) me one and I just started to play and I really like it,” Jen spoke about her guitar.

Aubrey, Jen’s cousin, said the key to powering through 2020 has been mindset.

“I’ve always tried to see past bad things and I just keep having a mindset that something good is gonna come out of this,” the ninth grader said.

While 2020 has tested this family in many ways, it hasn’t broken their spirit or ability to hope for the best.

“Our strength is in our fortitude, and our reliance on each other; you’re strong as an individual but stronger as a community. It taught me that I can rely on the people around me and I can be there for the people around me,” Lynette said.

Lynette is currently studying to become a Social Worker while working part time to support her family. She said without the pandemic changing her student teaching course during her Associates studies, she may not have made Social Work her Bachelor’s Major.

