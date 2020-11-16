How to chop your own Christmas tree in Umatilla National Forest

UMATLLA COUNTY, Ore. – It’s that time of year again. Nature lovers can now cut down their own Christmas tree in the Umatilla National Forest.

While 2020 has been rough, it’s a tradition that can’t be taken away. According to the United States Department of agriculture, Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase at forest offices, several local businesses listed below, and online.

“Last year, the Umatilla National Forest was one of 13 National Forests that offered Christmas tree permits online through a pilot program. This year, all National Forests are selling Christmas tree permits online via Recreation.gov as an added convenience for the public and alternative to in-person interactions,” the forest service explained in a press release.

Christmas tree permits are $5 and are limited to one per household. Those who buy them online at recreation.gov will also have to pay a $2.50 fee.

However, if you have a child in fourth or fifth grade, those students can get a free Christmas tree permit. This is part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative. You can find and print the voucher here.

If you’ve never cut down your own Christmas tree before, you can find instructions here.

Here is a list of vendors in the Tri-Cities and Umatilla County where you can buy a permit:

OREGON

Ace Hardware, Hermiston

Alpine Outpost, Tollgate

Athena Convenience Store, Athena

Bi Mart, Pendleton

D&B Supply, Pendleton

Elgin Food Town, Elgin

Heppner Mobil, Heppner

J&D Food Mart, Pilot Rock

Mentzer and Elliott, Pilot Rock

Rhode’s Supply, Ukiah

Smitty’s Outpost, Hermiston

Zip Zone 2, Milton-Freewater

WASHINGTON

Columbia Grain and Feed, Pasco

Farmer’s Exchange, Kennewick

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Kennewick

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Walla Walla

The General Store, Dayton

Pomeroy Foods, Pomeroy

Hells Canyon NRA Office, Clarkston

Schurman’s True Value, Clarkston