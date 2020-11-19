How to get free Thanksgiving dinners through Walmart

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Walmart has a plan to “feed everyone in America for free this Thanksgiving.”

The megastore chain is partnering with food companies Butterball, Campbell’s, Coca-Cola and mobile rewards platform Ibotta to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program.

Now, you can’t just walk into a Walmart, load your cart with Thanksgiving goodness and expect to skip through checkout. In fact, you will have to pay for the food, but if you follow the rules of the program, you would get “cash back rewards” from Ibotta — up to a certain dollar amount.

The companies are offering cash back rewards on traditional Thanksgiving foods, including turkey and stuffing, totaling $20.27 in savings — provided you stick with these specific, Walmart-exclusive foods:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

Shoppers will have to download the Ibotta app or web browser extension, click on the “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” offer, shop for the items listed above at any Walmart or at Walmart.com, buy the food, and scan the receipt into the Ibotta app or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases.

After you do all that, Walmart says you’ll earn cash back for the entire purchase (approximately $20.27).