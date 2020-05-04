How to make your own face mask

The CDC recommends that everyone — sick or healthy — wear a cloth face mask in places where it can be hard to stay 6 feet away from others, like grocery stores. Studies show that people can spread coronavirus even if they don’t have symptoms or before they have symptoms. In fact, you might be most contagious just before symptoms start.

HOW TO MAKE A FACE MASK

The easiest way to make a face mask is to use this CDC’s no-sew method:

Use a bandanna or other square of cloth measuring about 20 inches on each side.

Fold it in half.

Fold the top third down and the bottom third up so you have a long rectangle.

Slide the rectangle through two rubber bands or elastic hair ties until they’re about 6 inches apart.

Fold the sides of the fabric in toward the middle, and tuck the ends together.

Hook the elastics over your ears and adjust the fabric so it’s snug against your face but not too tight.

One study on how well fabrics filtered out certain germs gave these rankings:

Tea towel (two layers)

Vacuum cleaner bag

Cotton mix fabric

100% cotton T-shirt (two layers)

Antimicrobial pillowcase

Standard pillowcase

Scarf

Linen