Hubby’s Pizza to reopen for takeout tomorrow

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hubby’s Pizza will be back open for business starting Friday, May 1.

The Kennewick pizza place made the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

“We are looking forward to being back and serving our community as we have always and continue to do, all while practicing safe, social distancing between our customers and our staff,” a Facebook post said.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for now.

Hubby’s is located at 346 W Columbia Dr.

