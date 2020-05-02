Hubby’s sells out of pizza first day back open

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hubby’s Pizza closed early on their first day back in business after closing because of the pandemic.

The restaurant announced Thursday that they would be reopening for takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Before 7 p.m. Friday, Hubby’s said they ran out of essential ingredients to prepare pizzas and had to close early.

“This is unexpected but we are SO ELATED to have such a wonderful turnout today. We love you Tri-Cities!!!!!” a post on the Hubby’s Facebook page said.

The restaurant on Columbia Drive said some customers had trouble calling in because the phone lines were full.

“You all never disappoint. THANK YOU for being patient as this time is very new to us as well. We’ll get stronger, together,” Hubby’s added.

