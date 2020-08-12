Human remains found in Quincy man’s bedroom

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Courtesy of Quincy Police Department

QUINCY, Wash. — Police are searching for a Quincy man after a bag of human remains was found in his bedroom.

Martin Diaz’s family called police to report a foul odor coming from the large bag. Officers found a dead body inside and quickly launched a homicide investigation.

Diaz, 30, was not home at the time, but is wanted for questioning.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and will be conducting an autopsy on the body that was found.

Anyone with information about Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Quincy Police Dpeartment at 509-787-4718 or 509-787-2222.

