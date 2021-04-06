Hundreds of appointments available at Benton County mass vaccination site

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Joe Burbank

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Have you been vaccinated yet? If not, now is the perfect time to make an appointment at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site. Officials from the location say that “several hundred” appointments remain available for the week of April 6, 2021.

According to a press release issued by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, which oversees the site’s operations, roughly 1,100 vaccinations were administered at the site on Tuesday. To make an appointment, you can visit the Washington Department of Health’s Prep Mod tool. There, you’ll be able to sign up for a vaccination appointment at various locations including the Benton County Fairgrounds site.

Through the rest of the week, the site will operate by the following schedule:

Wednesday, April 7 and Friday, April; 9: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 8: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 10: 9 a.m. – Noon

RELATED: All Washington adults will be vaccine eligible April 15, Governor Inslee says

Last week, the location surpassed 50,000 vaccinations — A significant milestone in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. In terms of efficiency and doses administered, the Benton County site remains one of the top mass vaccination centers in the state. It was one of the inaugural mass vaccination sites in the state and hasn’t looked back since day one.

Previously, the site required individuals seeking vaccination to prove their eligibility through the state’s Phase Finder tool. As of March 31, that tool has been discontinued, so the site will operate based on the honor system moving forward. Currently, the Benton County Fairgrounds site is serving through Phase 1B, Tier 4 of COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington state.

On April 15, the state will move forward to make all American adults (Age 16+) eligible for vaccination, following a directive from President Joe Biden.

RECENT CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Second Gentleman, Governor Inslee visit FEMA mass vaccination site in Yakima

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.