Hundreds gather at Columbia Point Marina to protest the state’s ban on fishing

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Hundreds gathered at Columbia Point Marina on Saturday to protest the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife ban on fishing.

The fishing season is closed in the state until at least May 4 in response to Governor Jay Inslee’s order to “stay home, stay healthy,” because of COVID-19.

Chants of “let us fish,” rang throughout the crowd gathered on land while boats drove by with signs.

A Facebook post regarding the event said, “only one person or one family should be present on each boat,” to abide by the social distancing measures.

Boating is not banned in the state, as many boats were seen driving through the marina.

