Hundreds gather for second peaceful protest in Richland

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Hundreds of protesters remained peaceful outside the Richland Police Department on Friday as they demanded justice for George Floyd and called for the end of systemic racial injustice in the U.S.

Richland Police Capt. Chris Lee said he estimates about 350 people attended the Black Lives Matter protest along George Washington Way, and they were out there from at least five hours.

People lined the streets, some of them marching, as they held signs in support of the BLM movement. A number of cars honked in support as they drove by.

There were minimal disruptions with the exception of an altercation between protesters and an armed man carrying an American flag. Witnesses said the man chanted “all lives matter” and was asked to leave. Video shows the man pulling out a gun during the altercation before being arrested by police on suspicion of intimidation.

The protest was one of several that have already taken place throughout the Tri-Cities in the wake of Floyd’s death. It was the second one held outside RPD’s station.

Other BLM protests are scheduled for Friday night at the Pasco Farmers Market at 6 p.m. and Saturday morning at the Kennewick WinCo and Pasco Albertsons, both at 11 a.m.

