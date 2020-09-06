Hundreds gather to see Loren Culp in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Republican candidate for governor in the state of Washington stopped in the Tri-Cities Saturday night for one of his many “victory protests.”

The event started at 6:30 p.m. on Clover Island and featured multiple speakers, a live band, and food.

Loren Culp made his appearance just after 8:00 p.m., and received a standing ovation from the crowd of roughly 200.

“I’m so sick and tired of what’s going on in Olympia, we have got to kick the current office holder to the street in November,” said Loren Culp.

An overwhelming majority of the crowd had not seen Culp speak live before.

Culp said that the campaign trail has been like riding a rocket ship, and that it’s been incredible.

The victory protest is scheduled to continue in Walla Walla on Sunday.

