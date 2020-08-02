Hundreds line up for fair food in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The smell of fried food lingered over CG Public House Saturday evening as hundreds of cars pulled through their parking lot during the Fair Food Drive-Up Festival.

The festival along Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick lasted four hours with hundreds of cars going through.

A person at the front of the line told KAPP-KVEW they arrived shortly after 3:00 p.m. for the event.

When the event started, the line ran along Clearwater Ave. and into the neighborhood along South Utah St.

Various local vendors set up shop around the building and waited for cars to pass by.

Vendors included:

Baum’s House of Chocolates

Bombshell Sweets

Guizar Honey

Transient Coffee

Maggie Apparel

White Glove Weddings

Voodoo Signature Spices and Sauces

All guests were asked to remain in their cars and vendors would approach them to maintain social distancing.

The drive-thru event is one of many CG Public House has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic started.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments