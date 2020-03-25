Hundreds line up to receive emergency food boxes from Second Harvest

PASCO, Wash. – Second Harvest is making sure hundreds of local families have food on the table as they hunker down at home, many of them presumably out of work, during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit held a drive-thru event at its distributing center in Pasco to hand out 250 food boxes. People started lining up before the event started at 10 a.m.

As social distancing concerns gloom, the volunteers asked the public not to get out of their cars, but to open their trunk or door. That allowed the workers to place the boxes inside the cars without any physical interaction, said Jean Tucker, philanthropy manager for Second Harvest.

If you’re looking to help out, “the most impact can be made through financial donations. And for every dollar that is donated we’re able to provide food for five meals. So that can go a long way,” Tucker said.

Second Harvest is handing out another 250 food boxes Thursday from 3:30 until 6 p.m. at their distribution facility at 5825 Burlington Loop. The event is free to the public until supplies last. No identification is needed.

To learn more visit https://2-harvest.org.

