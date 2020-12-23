Hundreds of “Blessing Bags” to be distributed at Pasco Farmers Market

Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A local non profit is distributing hundreds of “Blessing Bags” to those in need on Wednesday at the Pasco Farmers Market.

CONNECT Tri-Cities has taken donations of essential items throughout December to distribute to those in need.

Founder of CONNECT Tri-Cities, Shanda Howard, told KAPP-KVEW around 350 bags will be distributed.

“We have lots of tooth brushes, tooth paste, shampoo, conditioner, soap, first aid kits, face masks, hats, socks, gloves, snacks, water bottles, all kinds of stuff,” said Howard.

Howard created CONNECT Tri-Cities in May, and plans to have an outreach program each month.

“This is really important to me because I think it’s important to get involved and give back,” said Howard.

The distribution on Wednesday is at the Pasco Farmers Market and starts at 10:30 a.m.

