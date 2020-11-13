Hundreds of drivers line up for free coronavirus testing in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – A free coronavirus test site in Pasco is seeing around double the amount of people in need of a test as usual. They say small gatherings are a big factor.
Around 800 people were tested for coronavirus at the drive-through test site on Thursday.
Normally, the testing site closes at 4 p.m., and tests on average 400 people a day, according to the Pasco Fire Department Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.
On Thursday though, the line of cars backed up to the on-ramp of the highway.
Shearer shared a Facebook Live from the site around 3:30 p.m. to tell other people not to bother getting in line.
According to the Benton Franklin Health District, case counts have been on the rise for several weeks.
Rick Dawson with health district says local cases are going up because people aren’t following safety guidelines.
“Through our contact tracing we see a number of small gatherings where masks and social distancing are not be observed by members of the public,” said Dawson.
On Thursday, the Benton-Franklin Health District reported another 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Benton County and 82 in Franklin County, with a positivity rate of more than 16%. The district would like to get that rate to drop below 2%.
“In July through the summer the numbers were so high and the efforts that were made by this community to bring those numbers down and we can do it again,” said Dawson.
The free testing site at CBC will be open again Friday at 8 a.m.
