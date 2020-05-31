Hundreds of protestors rally in Pasco, show solidarity

PASCO, Wash. — Hundreds of protestors marched over a mile to the Pasco Police station on Sunday asking for justice in the death of George Floyd.

This follows a peaceful protest on Saturday in Richland where hundreds showed their support.

The protestors once again arrived around 11:00 a.m., this time to 20th and Court St.

Protestors were on both sides of the street, and eventually made their way into the middle of Court St. They waved signs and used a bullhorn to start chants throughout the crowd.

As the protest went on, many chose to lay on the sidewalk and in the street for eight minutes showing support of George Floyd.

As the eight minutes concluded, many of the protestors marched over a mile to the Pasco Police station.

Upon arrival, the protestors quickly made their way to the gated entrance to the station. They began hitting the fence with their signs and shaking the gate while chanting.

The protestors heard from the Pasco Police Department on the phone and are planning to meet with someone from the department on Monday.

They have not determined where they will meet yet, but it will be at 11:00 a.m.

