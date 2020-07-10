Social media users give glimpse of massive lines at Ross in Yakima Valley, Tri-Cities

David Mann by David Mann

Hundreds of shoppers in the Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities flocked to Ross on Thursday, and some of them shared a glimpse of the excitement — or chaos, perhaps — on social media.

The off-price retailer reopened stores in Kennewick, Richland, Union Gap and Sunnyside on Thursday after Benton and Yakima counties were given the go-ahead to enter Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan last week.

Under Phase 1.5, businesses are allowed to open for in-store retail at 15% capacity, and shoppers may only spend 30 minutes inside at one time.

Additionally, businesses statewide are required to refuse service to customers who don’t wear masks.

Those restrictions failed to deter people from lining up — some of them for hours — to get in a quick shopping trip.

Earlier in the day, KAPP-KVEW reported that a long line had formed outside the Kennewick Ross as shoppers waited to get in.

Over the next few hours, people on Facebook posted photos and videos depicting a similar scene at other Ross stores in the area.

Jason Cook posted a photo of at least 100 people lined up outside Ross in Union Gap just a few minutes after doors opened. He told KAPP-KVEW the line started forming around 5 a.m.

His photo has been shared more than 700 times.

Just another day at ROSS in Union Gap Posted by Jason Cook on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Edwin Jimenez posted a video of the line at Ross in Richland’s Queensgate area, which shows another massive line stretching down the sidewalk.

Ross on Queensgate in Richland. 🤦🏽‍♂️ with Ivan Shoots Posted by Edwin Jimenez on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Carla Madrigal posted a Facebook status in the morning that said, “Since Ross in sunnyside is so packed maybe Walmart won’t be if I go now”.

Late in the afternoon, Sulpicio Sans Afraates posted a photo of a much smaller crowd waiting to get inside Ross in Sunnyside.

Needless to say, there were plenty of Facebook comments showing people’s reactions to the large crowds.

Comments

comments