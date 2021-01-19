Hundreds of Tri-City families receive supplies in honor of MLK Day

Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — Volunteers from the Tri-Cities distributed supplies to hundreds of families in need on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

HAPO Community Credit Union and several partners from the Tri-Cities created the “Building A Dream” project to fight hunger and homelessness in our community.

Meaghan Brooks with HAPO told KAPP-KVEW that 500 families received supplies like food, water, blankets, face masks, books, and personal hygiene products.

“Dr. Martin Luther King and his idea of service and really giving back to the community and supporting the community, that’s what inspired us,” said Brooks.

Dozens of cars wrapped around Kurtzman Park in Pasco before the event started at noon.

