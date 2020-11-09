Hundreds of Trump supporters rally in Richland for “Stop The Steal” protest

RICHLAND, Wash. — Hundreds of President Trump supporters gathered at John Dam Plaza in Richland Sunday afternoon for an “Election Integrity” protest.

“I’m out here because I believe there was election fraud,” said Wendy Dixon.

The protest started at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday and featured many President Trump supporters holding signs and flags.

Here are some of the photos from the “Election Integrity” protest at John Dam Plaza in Richland. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/EzINjDVqUb — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 8, 2020

Dixon, who was holding a “Stop The Steal” sign, told KAPP-KVEW that to her, it means the election was stolen in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

“I want to see fairness,” said Dixon.

The “Stop The Steal” rally in Richland is one of many that has happened in the United States this weekend.

