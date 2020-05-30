Hundreds rally in Richland for justice in George Floyd’s death
RICHLAND, Wash. — Hundreds of protestors gathered at John Dam Plaza for justice in the death of George Floyd on Saturday.
The peaceful protestors marched along George Washington Way while holding signs and chanting.
There was a period in which most of the protestors walked north near the Richland Police Station, where many voiced their opinions using a bullhorn.
Later in the afternoon, protestors were seen walking through the streets holding signs and chanting.
Protestors arrived before 11:00 a.m. and had been on both sides of George Washington Way at Knight Street.
Governor Inslee Tweeted about those protesting in Washington this weekend, in hopes that they do it “peacefully and safely.”
The protest in the Tri-Cities was initially started in a Facebook group that had over 600 people planning on attending.
