Hundreds rally in Richland for justice in George Floyd’s death

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Hundreds of protestors gathered at John Dam Plaza for justice in the death of George Floyd on Saturday.

The peaceful protestors marched along George Washington Way while holding signs and chanting.

There was a period in which most of the protestors walked north near the Richland Police Station, where many voiced their opinions using a bullhorn.

The protestors have moved north of John Dam Plaza and are near the Richland Police Station. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/BgIeqtCGaa — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) May 30, 2020

Later in the afternoon, protestors were seen walking through the streets holding signs and chanting.

Hundreds of George Floyd protesters are marching down George Washington Way in Richland. pic.twitter.com/UipSK2nYlq — David Mann (@DavidKVEW) May 30, 2020

Protestors arrived before 11:00 a.m. and had been on both sides of George Washington Way at Knight Street.

Governor Inslee Tweeted about those protesting in Washington this weekend, in hopes that they do it “peacefully and safely.”

As people gather today to protest the unjust death of George Floyd, I hope they do so peacefully and safely. Everyone has the freedom – and the right – to demonstrate and speak their mind. However, violence and destruction have no place in Washington state or our country. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 30, 2020

The protest in the Tri-Cities was initially started in a Facebook group that had over 600 people planning on attending.

