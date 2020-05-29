Hundreds receive free tests for COVID-19 in Yakima County, more planned next week

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Yakima County, officials have been working to make testing more accessible.

“It’s a benefit to the community because they’re completely free,” Yakima Health District spokesperson Lilian Bravo said. “Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should consider getting tested.”

The Yakima Health District, in partnership with other organizations, has set up free, drive-thru testing sites this week throughout the county; at least 800 people had been tested as of Wednesday morning.

“I would not be surprised if we had tested more than 1,000 at this point,” Bravo said Thursday afternoon.

The testing locations change from day to day; so far this week, sites have popped up in Mabton, Toppenish, Naches, Zillah, White Swan and Yakima.

Health officials will be testing individuals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Valley Mall at 2529 Main St in Union Gap and Adams Elementary School at 1309 S Camas Ave. in Wapato.

Next week’s testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Monday, June 1: Eisenhower High School, 611 S. 44th Ave. in Yakima

Tuesday, June 2: Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Rd. in Selah

Wednesday, June 3: East Valley Elementary School, 1951 Beaudry Rd. in Yakima

Thursday, June 4: Perry Tech Institute, 2011 Washington Ave. in Yakima

Friday, June 5: Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave. in Toppenish

Bravo said the plan is to keep hosting free testing sites through mid-June.

Anyone wanting to get tested can call 2-1-1 to set up an appointment.

