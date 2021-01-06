Hundreds sign PAE petition for Pasco elementary students return to remote learning

A petition advocating for Pasco elementary students to return to remote learning now has over 600 signatures.

The petition, started by the Pasco Association of Educators (PAE), said “elementary schools need to return to remote learning until we can safely reopen equitably and safely. ”

Scott Wilson, the president of PAE, said the “modified hybrid” model students are currently in is unsafe and unsustainable.

“Our educators do not just believe that this current model is meeting students needs,” Wilson said. “This is just not a safe environment.”

Wilson said that the model was only meant to be for a couple of weeks and not for a long-term response.

“It was supposed to be for our cases to decline,” Wilson said. “However they began to increase dramatically.”

Wilson added that educators want a fast return because “they have a passion for educating students” and it’s hard to do that via a computer screen.

However, “getting transmission under control” during the pandemic is necessary for that return.

“The petition is just a sort of opportunity for our community and not just educators to express their voice,” Wilson said.

Franklin County has currently a running total of 8,836 cases. The cumulative total for the bi-county region is 20,576 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.

To sign the petition, click here.

