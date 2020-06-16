Hundreds sign petition to rename Richland’s Lee Boulevard

RICHLAND, Wash. — Hundreds of people have signed a change.org petition to rename Richland’s Lee Boulevard amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests against systemic racism.

The petition reads as follows:

Richland, Washington is just about as far away from the South as you can get in the United States, but in the middle of the city there is a street that is named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Lee Boulevard, in Richland, is symbol of white supremacy and racism, and it needs to be changed. Racism has no place in our community and it is time to take a stand.

The Confederacy fought to preserve and expand slavery in the United States. Confederate symbols have long been tied to extreme racial violence. Confederate symbols were rallied under during the late 1800’s and early 1900’s as black men, women, and children were lynched. Segregationists during the Civil Rights Era rallied under Confederate symbols as they pushed for white supremacy in schools, bathrooms, buses, and other public places. And even to this day, Confederate symbols are rallied under by white supremacists to spread hate. Confederate symbols are not about heritage or history, no, Confederate symbols are about hate. Robert E. Lee was a Confederate General and the only place his name belongs is in museums and history books, not on our street signs.

Richland City Council, we demand that Lee Boulevard be renamed to honor a person of color that has fought for civil rights in our nation. There is no place in our community for symbols of racism and hatred. Richland City Council, it’s time to stand up and do what’s right for people of color in the Tri-Cities.

