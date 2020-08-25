Husband strangled wife twice in the months before she fatally shot him, court documents say

YAKIMA, Wash. — In the months before a woman reportedly shot and killed her husband in their Yakima home, court documents show her husband was arrested on suspicion of strangling her on at least two occasions.

“There were circumstances leading up to this where it was pretty clear that she was clearly domestically abused,” said Joseph Brusic, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney.

Brusic announced Monday his office would not be pursuing charges against the 41-year-old woman, arguing that the evidence garnered would not allow prosecutors to prove the allegation of murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

“After a full and fair consideration of all the current facts and analysis of their relationship as well as the familial history, it is clear that the decedent’s volatility would lead a reasonable juror to conclude that [the woman] acted in self-defense,” Brusic said in a statement.

According to police, the woman called 911 early Wednesday morning and told dispatchers she had just shot her husband, 51-year-old Walter Hansen, at a home near South 18th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.

Arriving officers took the woman into custody and found Hansen in the bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, court documents said. Hansen was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman began talking to officers in the patrol car and after being read her Miranda rights, told them she “had to do it” and “it was the only way.” She said her husband had refused to let her leave the house for the past couple of days and had given her sleeping medication to make her tired.

According to court documents, the woman’s leg and shins were bruised and she had a red mark on her neck; she was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Detectives found a handgun laying beneath Hansen on the bed and a small knife in his hand, court documents said.

Police said the woman described a pattern of domestic violence that had occurred with her husband in their five years of living together at the house and their three years of marriage.

Court documents show Hansen was arrested twice in the months before he was killed. The first arrest came after a 911 call from the woman on May 14, saying her husband had attacked her the previous day.

According to court documents, the two were separating and Hansen had come to the house on his lunch break from work to gather his belongings. The woman told police her husband took her cell phone, pushed her to the ground, strangled her and then left.

“She reported she did not lose consciousness but was in fear that she would pass out or die,” court documents said.

Police said the woman told officers Hansen called later and asked her to meet him at work, where he strangled her again. Hansen denied assaulting her, according to court documents.

Hansen was arrested, charged with second-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief domestic violence and released pending trial. A Yakima County Superior Court judge issued a protection order restricting Hansen from contacting or being near his wife until 2050.

However, court documents show Hansen violated that protection order several months later. Police responded Aug. 1 to another domestic violence incident reported at the woman’s home.

Arriving officers reportedly found the woman crying, with red marks on her cheeks and neck; she told police her husband had attacked her again.

In court documents, the woman said she had let her dog out when she got home from work and could not find her a short while later. While inside the home, she heard a loud banging noise and saw Hansen breaking in the front door with her dog in hand, yelling that he’d found the dog near Yakima Valley College, court documents said.

Police said the woman told officers Hansen began attacking her, strangling, punching and slapping her. She said when Hansen let go for a second, she ran to a neighbor’s home and took shelter inside.

According to court documents, Hansen fled the scene; when police questioned him later, he denied assaulting his wife.

Hansen was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary domestic violence, second-degree assault domestic violence and felony violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was released Aug. 4 on $5,000 bail.

Court documents show Hansen was scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Aug. 17 — two days before he was killed — but failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

When the woman was interviewed at the police department Wednesday, she told police she’d left her house Sunday and found Hansen there when she returned, according to court documents.

Police said the woman told officers Hansen refused to leave, confined her to the bed and gave her medication to make her sleep; he found a handgun the woman had purchased two weeks prior and held onto it.

On Wednesday morning, the woman said she woke up to find her husband asleep on the bed with his hand almost off the firearm, so she grabbed the gun and tried to get off the bed, court documents said.

Police said the woman told officers Hansen grabbed her, pulled her down on top of him and the gun went off between them. In court documents, she said she hadn’t fired the gun before and didn’t know it was loaded.

Brusic said at this point, the current evidence isn’t enough to prove murder beyond a reasonable doubt or to disprove that it was self-defense, but if more evidence comes to light, he’s willing to reevaluate his decision.

“When you have a case like this, where all the various things that we’re looking at … point to the fact that we would not be able to disprove self-defense, then we’re ethically bound to not charge it out until we acquire that evidence otherwise,” Brusic said.

Brusic said domestic violence is particularly prevalent in Yakima County. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office 2019 Annual Report, deputies responded to 634 domestic violence incidents in 2019 — a 16 percent increase from the previous year.

“Domestic violence is exceptionally serious; we take it seriously,” Brusic said. “We prosecute domestic abuse very aggressively in our office.”

YWCA Yakima operates a 24-hour helpline for anyone who believes they or a loved one may be experiencing domestic violence or abuse at 509-248-7796.

People can find online educational resources on the organization’s website, including a quiz to determine if a relationship is healthy, a guide for family and friends of survivors and a worksheet to help survivors plan for unsafe situations.

The website also has a “quick escape” button in the upper righthand corner that will immediately close the page, clear the website from the computer’s browser history and open to the Weather Channel website.

Other resources provided by YWCA Yakima include:

Legal Advocacy “Our Legal Advocate reviews every police report involving domestic violence and reaches out to the victims in those cases with support and resources. Additionally, she meets with victims and assists them in preparing and filing requests for protection orders. If requested, she can attend court as a support person.” https://www.ywcayakima.org/what-were-doing/housing-and-support-services/

24-hour Emergency Shelter “Our shelter is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So no matter what time of day a victim needs to leave we are here and ready for her. Our shelter has 14 rooms (for a total of 44 beds). Every room has a full bathroom and mini refrigerator – for large families we provide two rooms with an adjoining door.” https://www.ywcayakima.org/what-were-doing/domestic-violence-shelter/

Advocacy “Every woman who enters our facility is assigned an advocate to help her navigate and recover from the trauma caused by her abusive situation. Our advocates assist with each woman’s individual and family needs which include housing, legal issues, trauma, obtaining work and setting up a family budget, in addition to processing the domestic violence relationship and assisting with safety planning.” https://www.ywcayakima.org/what-were-doing/domestic-violence-shelter/

Transitional Housing Program “YWCA Yakima operates 16 apartment units ranging in size from studio to three bedroom. Each unit has its own kitchen and bathroom. The Transitional Housing Program takes at least one year to finish and residents can stay as long as they feel is necessary.” https://www.ywcayakima.org/what-were-doing/housing-and-support-services/



A list of other domestic violence resources in Yakima County can be found here.

