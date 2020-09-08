WSDOT: I-82 back open in both directions between Prosser and Benton City

David Mann by David Mann

UPDATE: I-82 is back open in both directions between Prosser and Benton City.

The freeway has now closed in both directions between Washington and Oregon due to a different wildfire in Umatilla County.

There are high winds in the area.

Update: I-82 now open from Prosser to Tri-Cities. I-82 now closed from Oregon into Washington BOTH directions! High winds and a large fire in the area. — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) September 8, 2020

PROSSER, Wash. — Interstate 82 is closed in both directions about six miles east of Prosser Monday afternoon due to wildfire activity.

There are no detours available. The estimated time of reopening has not been determined.

Several other portions of eastern Washington highways have closed due to poor visibility caused by wildfire smoke.

Those highways include I-90 and Highway 395 near Ritzville.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Fires burning throughout Benton, Franklin counties

RELATED: Crashes, poor visibility and fires close section of I-90, other highways in eastern Washington