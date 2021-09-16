I-82 Eastbound blocked by crash investigation

by Alyssa Warner

Picture of I-82 EB crash from WSP Trooper C, Thorson

(Prosser, WA) State Patrol has shut down I-82 Eastbound about three miles east of Prosser because of a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. First responders called in LifeFlight for at least one victim. It’s unclear how the crash happened or how long the road will be closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

