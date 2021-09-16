I-82 Eastbound blocked by crash investigation

Alyssa Warner,
Posted:
Updated:
by Alyssa Warner
I82 Crash
Picture of I-82 EB crash from WSP Trooper C, Thorson

(Prosser, WA) State Patrol has shut down I-82 Eastbound about three miles east of Prosser because of a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck.  First responders called in LifeFlight for at least one victim.  It’s unclear how the crash happened or how long the road will be closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

 

 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip