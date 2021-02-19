I-84 Eastbound near Baker City re-opened after truck crash

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image courtesy of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT)

BAKER CITY, Oreg. — According to officials at the Oregon Department of Traffic (ODOT), the eastbound lane of I-84 has officially re-opened after a multi-car incident involving a semi-truck.

The accident took place near Exit 304 in Baker City. The crash, which occurred near milepost 334, blocked the roadway with multiple commercial transport trucks stopped in the middle of the freeway.

Crews have since cleared the way for commuters to re-enter the area. The clean-up took about two and a half hours from the time of the accident.

ODOT advised all drivers to be careful when on the roads today. Snowy and icy conditions have caused a rapid uptick in crashes in the Pacific Northwest. The most recent update provided by Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper says that 12 crashes occurred in the Tri-Cities region from last night’s brief snowfall. He also noted that six crashes were reported in Grandview during last night’s snowfall alone.

Whiteout conditions forced I-84 to remain closed in both directions last night between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 265 in La Grande.

Winter weather has caused road closures throughout the region on significant roadways connecting Oregon and Washington.

From the time that snow began to his update on Tuesday, WSP Trooper Thorson reported 443 reported crashes including 273 in the Tri-Cities region. The Sunnyside/Grandview region accounted for 72 crashed while Yakima county recorded 69 crashes and the Walla Walla region recorded 29 crashes during that span.

Slick conditions remain despite the snowfall letting up around South Central Washington and parts of Oregon.

ODOT wants drivers to check road conditions by visiting TripCheck.com or calling 800-977-6368 if you’re located in Oregon. If you’re located in Washington, you’re advised to call 503-588-2941 instead.

