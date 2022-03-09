I-84 eastbound closed between Pendleton and La Grande

by Margo Cady

Milepost 253 on I-84 in Oregon. Image courtesy of ODOT's Trip Check.

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has closed a large section of Interstate 84 due to a crash.

According to ODOT’s TripCheck, I-84 eastbound is closed between milepost 216 and milepost 265.

ODOT reports that a crash occurred around milepost 259. Currently, there are no detours; Tollgate Highway (Oregon Route 204), is also closed at this time.

ODOT asks travelers to avoid the area. The closure is expected to take four to six hours before reopening.

