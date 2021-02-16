I-84 westbound closed near Pendleton due to winter weather conditions
PENDLETON, Oreg. – I-84 westbound has been closed due to winter weather conditions, according to Oregon transportation officials.
The closure starts about four miles east of La Grande and extends to Pendleton. All westbound lanes are impacted.
The Oregon Department of Transportation made the announcement Tuesday morning.
They haven’t announced a time for reopening yet, but officials are providing updates on TripCheck.com
