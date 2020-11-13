I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass seeing heavy snow, back open after spinouts

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass is now now open, but chains are required on all vehicles except all wheel drive.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, both directions were closed at North Bend due to heavy snowfall just six hours prior.

The eastbound lane was still closed until early Friday morning.

HEADS UP: Snoqualmie Pass EB is temporarily closed due to heavy snow and near white out conditions. Westbound – chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/GrvldZ1iPf — Kristin Walls (@KristinKVEW) November 13, 2020

If you are traveling through the passes soon, make sure to check WSDOT’s pass reports.

Find more breaking news at yaktrinews.com