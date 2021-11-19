I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass open after snow causes collisions, delays Thursday night

by Dylan Carter

(UPDATE: 11/19 3:45 a.m.) — Interstate 90 is open in both directions throughout Snoqualmie Pass after snow caused numerous collisions late Thursday night. WSDOT tweeted Friday at 12:02 a.m. that both directions of I-90 had reopened. WSDOT advises travelers that the conditions will continue to cause delays due to the snow.

FINAL: I-90 is open in both directions. Expect delays and wintry conditions. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 19, 2021

UPDATE at 8:30 p.m. on 11/18: Drivers are stuck throughout Snoqualmie Pass as WSDOT crews work to clear numerous collisions from the roadway. Further details from Snoqualmie Pass’ Twitter account say that I-90 remains closed in both directions from mileposts 34 to 106.

This closure extends from Ellensburg to North Bend and is currently impacting traffic in both directions.

WSDOT says that travelers must expect delays in their trips with more snow on the horizon. Another update from transportation officials is expected to arrive via social media around midnight.

Thank you. I’m tracking that down now to see if there is a plan to get cars out of there. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 19, 2021

UPDATE at 6:40 p.m. on 11/18: Snoqualmie Pass conditions grow increasingly dangerous, forcing the eastbound lane of I-90 to close near milepost 47 at the summit.

Conditions are changing rapidly. I-90 is closed eastbound at North Bend and westbound at Ellensburg. No estimated reopening. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 19, 2021

The following breaking news article has been left unaltered from the original post.

EASTON, Wash. — The westbound lane of I-90 is closed because of congestion, collisions, and multiple spinouts through Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday night.

According to an alert from the Washington Department of Transportation, (WSDOT), it’s snowing at I-90 near milepost 71.

This has caused numerous vehicles to crash while others spin out on the roadway. The roadway is currently slick due to snow and slush.

WEATHER: Overnight – Rain – Mid-Columbia/Blues, Rain/Snow Mix – Yakima, 1-2 Inches of snow in Ellensburg

There is currently no re-opening plan and delays are expected to last for at least three hours on Thursday evening.

This is a breaking news article. It may be updated if further details are announced.

