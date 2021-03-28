I-90 closed near Moses Lake due to low visibility from dust storm

WSDOT TRAVEL ALERT PAGE last updated at 7:02 p.m. says I-90 is closed westbound in Ritzville, milepost 220, and eastbound in Moses Lake, milepost 182 due to high winds and blowing dust until further notice. Weather-related adverse driving conditions are being experienced on I-90 in Adams and Grant Counties.

6:30 PM UPDATE: I-90 remains closed in both directions between MP 182 east of Moses Lake and Ritzville along with the Keller Ferry on SR 21.

At this time, WSDOT has no estimated time of reopening.

Winds aren’t over yet across the region. Please be vigilant on the roads this evening. Right now I-90 remains closed in both directions between MP 182 east of Moses Lake and Ritzville along with the Keller Ferry on SR 21. There is no ETA to reopen. https://t.co/lVrGgmpvGI — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 29, 2021

RITZVILLE, Wash. — I-90 is now closed near Moses Lake due to low visibility. Windstorms are kicking up dust in Eastern Washington.

The dust storm warning has been extended until 5:15pm. Please avoid the area as I-90 is currently closed in both directions from Ritzville to just east of Moses Lake. https://t.co/rGgYr7CCiv — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 28, 2021

There is no estimated time for reopening the road.

Significant blowing dust. Please avoid travel if possible. https://t.co/K6GdFEd2Mw — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 28, 2021

Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting near-zero visibility on the freeway and is advising drivers to avoid travel.

We are seeing significant blowing dust across the region. Please if you can, stay home. I-90 is currently closed in both directions from just east of Moses Lake to Ritzville with no ETA to reopen. https://t.co/SyoeOsZGSW — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 28, 2021

Blowing dust has prompted the National Weather Service to declare a Dust Storm Warning, in effect until 5:15 p.m. It covers US 395 near Ritzville and I-90 near Schrag.

9 ACTIVE WEATHER ALERTS as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday: High Wind Warning in three regions, Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades, Dust Storm Warning in two counties, Wind Advisory in Kittitas County and Cascades, Winter Weather Advisory in northern Blue Mountains, and a High Wind Warning in several regions

Really challenging weather conditions on both sides of the mountains right now. Please be cautious if you are out traveling and stay alert for road crews working to clear debris and standing water. #wawx — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) March 28, 2021 What’s happening now?

➡️Snowing on Snoqualmie with 4 to 7 inches of snow forecast this afternoon/evening.

➡️55 MPH winds to the east.

➡️I-90 is closed both directions near Ritzville.

⬆️⬇️Also snowing above & below us on US 2/Stevens & US 12/White.

➡️All clear on Monday. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 28, 2021

