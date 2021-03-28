I-90 closed near Moses Lake due to low visibility from dust storm

Connor Sarles
Posted:
Updated:
by Connor Sarles
WSDOT TRAVEL ALERT PAGE last updated at 7:02 p.m. says I-90 is closed westbound in Ritzville, milepost 220, and eastbound in Moses Lake, milepost 182 due to high winds and blowing dust until further notice. Weather-related adverse driving conditions are being experienced on I-90 in Adams and Grant Counties.

6:30 PM UPDATE: I-90 remains closed in both directions between MP 182 east of Moses Lake and Ritzville along with the Keller Ferry on SR 21.

At this time, WSDOT has no estimated time of reopening.

RITZVILLE, Wash. — I-90 is now closed near Moses Lake due to low visibility. Windstorms are kicking up dust in Eastern Washington.

There is no estimated time for reopening the road.

Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting near-zero visibility on the freeway and is advising drivers to avoid travel.

Blowing dust has prompted the National Weather Service to declare a Dust Storm Warning, in effect until 5:15 p.m. It covers US 395 near Ritzville and I-90 near Schrag.

9 ACTIVE WEATHER ALERTS as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday: High Wind Warning in three regions, Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades, Dust Storm Warning in two counties, Wind Advisory in Kittitas County and Cascades, Winter Weather Advisory in northern Blue Mountains, and a High Wind Warning in several regions

