I-90 eastbound back open near Cle Elum following crash

UPDATE: Washington transportation officials say that I-90 eastbound near Cle Elum is back open.

UPDATES

➡️Eastbound I-90 near Cle Elum is open.

➡️CHAINS are required on I-82/Manastash near EBURG.

➡️CHAINS are required on US 12/WHITE PASS.

➡️Avalanche control work is complete on US 2/STEVENS. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 27, 2021

PREVIOUSLY:

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Eastbound lanes of I-90 in Kittitas County near Cle Elum are blocked this morning due to a crash, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

RELATED: Snow, wintry mix impacting roads Wednesday morning -Kristin

They first reported the crash just after 7 a.m. and are advising drivers to detour via local roads.

Drivers are also being warned to expect delays and should be wary of icy conditions.

Currently, there is no estimated time for reopening.

Information regarding any injuries was not immediately available.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Kittitas Valley until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: January 27, 2021