I-90 EB closed due to crashes, snowy conditions

David Mann by David Mann

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — I-90 eastbound closed near Snoqualmie Pass for the second time Monday because of crashes blocking the roadway.

The closure is at milepost 47 about five miles west of the summit.

WSDOT said it has been snowing on-and-off all day, with more snow expected overnight. As of 5:25 p.m., the roadway is bare and wet with snow and slush in places.

We have I-90 EB closed at MP 47 about 5 miles west of the summit due to multiple collisions blocking lanes. We have seen snow events all day long. More expected tonight. Pls take it slow. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 31, 2020

