I-90 in Moses Lake open after semi-truck crash Wednesday morning
UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) — Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol says all lanes of I-90 in Moses Lake are open after the crash Wednesday morning.
Trooper Bryant says no one was injured in the crash.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A semi-truck that crashed early Wednesday morning is blocking lanes of I-90 in Moses Lake, according to Washington State Patrol.
Trooper John Bryant tweeted at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday that a semi-truck is blocking traffic on I-90 in Grant County.
The Amazon semi-truck appears to be jack knifed, and is blocking lanes of I-90.
Trooper Bryant says a tow truck is at the scene of the crash. The crash will be cleaned up by around 8:00 a.m., according to Trooper Bryant.
Trooper Bryant says traffic is being diverted onto Frontage Road.
