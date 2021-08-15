I-90 road closure near Cle Elum due to brush fire

ELK HEIGHTS, Wash — According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), a brush fire has forced a closure of eastbound I-90 at milepost 85 near Cle Elum.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene, along with fire crews handling the situation. As of 12:00 p.m., WSDOT has not provided an estimated time for reopening.

According to WSDOT, fire activity is occurring at milepost 93 in the Elk Heights area.

A detour is available for eastbound travelers via state route 970 to US 97.

According to Washington State Troop John Bryant on Twitter, the westbound roadway remains open, however suppression efforts may change circumstances soon.

More updates to come as this is a developing story.

