by Dylan Carter

Images courtesy of Trooper John Bryant, Twitter

CLE ELUM, Wash. — If you are driving westbound on Interstate 90 through Kittitas County on Thursday, you may be experiencing some congestion on the roadway. That’s because of two separate incidents that were reported during the afternoon.

According to WSP Trooper John Bryant, State Patrol responded to two separate accidents on I-90 near milepost 86 on Thursday afternoon.

The right lane of I-90 was blocked by these accidents, forcing westbound traffic to consolidate into the left lane. These incidents are likely to influence the speed of traffic on the highway through Kittitas County into the early evening.

A semi-truck veered off the roadway on I-90 and collided with the guardrail, forcing traffic to be consolidated to one lane. This incident occurred a mile east of Cle Elum, according to Trooper Bryant.

The other accident involved two separate vehicles in the same vicinity. Trooper Bryant confirms that these two accidents are unrelated.

The severity of damages and injuries has not been announced at this time. In fact, the State Patrol has not confirmed the number of occupants involved in these accidents or any injuries.

However, you can expect a heavy WSP presence in the area as we approach rush hour traffic on November 11.

