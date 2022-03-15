“I called CPS on myself,” a Richland mother’s desperate search for mental health care

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland resident Holly Roettger said there’s no limit to what she’d do to find care for her daughter.

“When you’ve gotten to the level of calling CPS on yourself because you were told that they have other avenues and cheat sheets, you call CPS,” Holly said even CPS wasn’t able to get her daughter Nana, mental health help.

“My daughter is a ping pong ball right now and she deserves better,” Holly said.

Their biggest barrier?

Insurance.

Holly said few places take Apple Health, Washington’s Medicaid and Nana needs a Children’s Long-term Inpatient Program or CLIP bed.

Those are reserved for severe cases like Nana’s who suffers from depression and suicidal tendencies.

“The list is over a year long for those beds. She doesn’t have a year, they said there’s no way she’ll make it a year,” the Richland mother said.

The Washington Health Care Authority said out of the 37 contracted beds throughout the state, they’re down 14 due to staff shortages and what’s left, are taken by kids and teens.

A spokesperson said they have a 50-person waitlist for CLIP beds; Nana is one of them.

“We continue working with partners on options and are looking forward to bringing the additional beds online as quickly as possible to respond to the need in our communities,” they said in a written statement.

Luckily, the Washington Legislature just passed the Supplemental Budget which includes funding to increase the bed count to 62 by the end of 2022.

“There’s just not enough therapists to go around,” Deanna Petrilli with Lourdes Health Mobile Outreach said.

Petrilli said staffing shortages have affected the already limited mental health care in the Tri-Cities. On top of that, psychiatric care for children and teens is a specialty field; she said most clinicians take in patients over 18 years old.

“So it’s not that people aren’t trying, or organizations aren’t putting forth effort it’s just a lack of the staff to provide the care that’s needed,” she said.

Lourdes Health in Richland does have crisis intervention services and as well as their Transitions Facility, but it’s catered to adults.

This means Holly has driven Nana to Spokane countless times just to keep her daughter safe. However, going out of county runs the risk of being put on another waitlist, since hospitals usually prioritize in-county residents.

“We’re just hoping that somebody sees us somebody sees her, somebody sees this problem and does something. If I was rich right now, my daughter would already be getting the care she needed,” Holly said.

They could take Nana out of state, but they’d have to pay out of pocket since they have Medicaid.

“Even with sliding scale, it’s about $20,000 a month for an out of state facility,” she said.

El Fat Cat Grill in Kennewick saw Holly’s story and started a fundraising auction to help with costs. Holly said it was so popular they plan to hold another, in hopes of getting Nana into immediate care.

Holly said she’s exhausted all options for Medicaid recipients. In the meantime, she’s doing her best to keep Nana safe while they wait for a CLIP bed or the funds to go out-of-state.

“We just keep fighting, we keep waiting on a waitlist and we pray that somebody, somebody sees it, somebody sees us on Facebook. There has to be something, something has to be done, they’re kids.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help Nana.

