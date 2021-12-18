‘I just love singing:’ Pasco 6-year-old goes viral on social media during national anthem performance

PASCO, Wash. — For most children, performing in the spotlight for thousands of people is terrifying. But for one Pasco six-year-old, it’s where she shines.

Don’t let Kinsley Murray’s age fool you though — she may be a little girl but she has a big voice and even bigger dreams.

Her dad Shafer said she started singing when she was only one. Now five years later, she’s performed over 50 times at different sporting events and rodeos in the Pacific Northwest.

“My favorite part is when all of the people cheer for me,” Murray said. “When I first started, I was scared a little. But then I got used to it and then I was getting better and better and I started liking it.”

Murray said she practices every chance she can get, singing Christmas classics, show tunes, and her own made-up songs.

She and her dad also spend time together making lip-sync music videos and posting them on YouTube.

One of her favorite memories is performing the national anthem at a Gonzaga basketball game in December.

“It was so amazing because I loved when a lot of people cheered for me and they said you did a great job and I said thank you very much,” Murray said. “I just love singing.”

The performance was recorded and posted on the social media app TikTok, where it’s now gone viral, amassing almost a million views.

“That made me feel so proud of myself,” Murray said.

KAPP-KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White asked Kinsley if she ever got nervous, but the answer was a resounding “no.”

“If I sing more then I’ll just keep getting better and better,” Murray said.

When she gets older, she wants to “be a movie actress or sing all over the place.” But in the meantime, she’ll be performing next in early January at the Beavers v. Ducks game.

To see some of Kinsley’s performances and music videos, click here.

MORE FROM ELLIE NAKAMOTO-WHITE:

‘Everything is gone:’ Richland restaurant owner seeks community’s help to rebuild after housefire

“This is not data, these are people”: Tri-Cities crackdown on DUIs as WA sets record number of fatalities

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.