‘I know everyone’s excited,’ Pasco nursery encourages gardeners to wait

by Madeleine Hagen

PASCO, Wash. — “Our industry’s version of Christmas, it’s just exciting and then to see the happy people come out; they’re also excited,” Alex Job, the Retail Manager of Job’s Nursery in Pasco said.

Job isn’t talking about the Monday morning snow, he’s alluding to a fully stocked nursery, ready for spring gardens, once the weather warms up.

“A fun surprise -but if you had crops out, things like that, not such a good surprise,” he said.

Job said hopefully Tri-City gardeners paid attention to the upcoming weather ahead of Monday morning and brought potted plants inside or covered them.

“Well shoot, even a simple garbage bag over the night would work,” he said.

Although the USDA Plant Hardiness Zones said we should be nearing our final frost, Job said it’s probably a good idea to wait on planting summer crops in the ground.

“Frost will damage them, if not kill them. Your annuals and warm season vegetables; it’s basically like it kind of explodes the cell a little bit, so it just kind of destroys them if they’re not adapted for it, a lilac or a peony those are going to be fine with this. Mother’s Day or kind of about May 8th is more of when you have a zero chance of frost,” Alex explained.

While getting your hands dirty, being outside and new plants can be thrilling, Alex said by waiting until May, you could avoid the chance of having to start over.

“I know everyone’s excited and eager we are too, I mean look at all this stuff,” but, he said, we just have to wait a couple more weeks, “when it hits the 70’s again it’s going to be fabulous.”

For first time gardeners, or anyone looking to better their green thumb, Job had these tips.

“Number one, relax and have fun with it. You don’t have to overplant you don’t have to do these things will grow and fill in,” and thirdly he said, make sure plants are in the proper spot for their sunlight needs.

Job’s Nursery is located at 4072 Columbia River Road in Pasco.

