KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local mother is speaking out after her daughter was the victim of domestic violence in Kennewick last week.

Police have issued a nationwide extraditable warrant for Nathaniel Thompson, 31, who allegedly shot Octavia Gouthia, 27, in the face on Oct. 28 around 8:45 p.m. on Tweedt St.

Gouthia has spent the past six days in multiple hospitals recovering from multiple severe injuries to her trachea, arteries, and jaw.

Gouthia’s mother, Monic Thomas, said it’s been “a complete disaster.”

“I had just gotten off work and took a shower. I got into bed and then my phone started ringing,” Thomas said. “They said that she was shot in the face so I thought she was dead.”

When Thomas arrived on the scene, her daughter had already been taken to a local hospital. But her four grandchildren, ages nine, five, and three, who had witnessed the shooting, were standing in her place.

“The children, if it wasn’t for FaceTiming like a few days later, they thought that she was dead,” Thomas said. “There was nothing that anybody could say that would change their minds until they were able to see her so it was very traumatic for all of us.”

Police took the keys to her car and home for evidence so the children were unable to access any of their belongings.

“They didn’t have clothes for the weekend and they weren’t able to go trick-or-treating. It was just sad,” Thomas said. “The kids were still asking a couple of days after Halloween, ‘do we get to go trick-or-treating?’ Also, it was the twins’ fifth birthday.”

Thomas added that the children haven’t been able to sleep and are still talking about what happened.

“It was a nightmare and it still is a nightmare,” Thomas said.

Chalis Anderson, a close friend of Octavia’s, said what happened is “just senseless.”

“It’s just been unreal. You hear about stuff that happens to other people and then you just don’t think it’s going to happen to anybody that you know,” Anderson said.

So to help out the family, she started a Meal Train and a GoFundMe that’s already raised thousands of dollars.

“It’s just a good feeling that people come together and normally when something happens, I think people just kind of brush it off because it’s not happening to their family,” Anderson said. “But we have a lot of community support and a lot of small businesses I’ve reached out to have just been giving gift certificates and donations.”

The donations will go toward clothing, food, and counseling therapy for the children as well as to the hospital bills that are stacking up. Gouthia is currently in Seattle at Harborview seeing if she can get her whole mandible replaced in a jaw reconstruction surgery.

“Somehow the bullet fragments can make their way into her spine because they’re right next to her spine. She should have been paralyzed,” Thomas said. “So it is a blessing, it is a miracle and it is a definite big second chance,” Thomas said.

If you have any information on Thompson’s whereabouts, KPD asks you to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip online here.

To donate to the Meal Train, click here.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

