AP Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 48.

SEATLLE — Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame next year, the team said Wednesday.

The Seattle Mariners announced that Ichiro has been selected for induction at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, August 27.

Celebrating one of the best to ever do it 🐐 Ichiro becomes the newest member of the Mariners Hall of Fame this summer. — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 17, 2021

The M’s legend will be inducted during a pregame ceremony at the Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians game as part of a weekend-long celebration of his “long and storied baseball career,” the team said.

“Mariners fans were fortunate to have watched Ichiro Suzuki perform his magic at the plate and in the field for over a decade in a Mariners uniform. As the first position player to transition from Japan to Major League Baseball, Ichiro opened minds and won hearts of American fans with his brilliant play and dedication to his craft. His selection to the Mariners Hall of Fame was unanimous, and I fully expect Ichiro to take his place in Cooperstown on the first ballot in 2025,” said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chair and Managing Partner.

Ichiro is a 10-time All-Star and was the American League Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in 2001. He played 19 seasons with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, during which time he collected 3,089 hits. He also played nine seasons with the Orix Blue Wave of Japan’s Pacific League, where he had 1,278 hits.

There will never be another Ichiro. pic.twitter.com/KZgGnp83rH — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 17, 2021

Ichiro is Special Assistant to the Chairman and an instructor with the Mariners Major League and AAA teams, focusing on outfield play, base running and batting.

Check out some of his accomplishments:

10 consecutive Gold Gloves

10 consecutive All-Star Game appearances including MVP of the 2007 game in San Francisco (3-for-3 with the first inside-the-park home run in All-Star Game history)

2001-2010, he recorded at least 200 hits each season, a Major League record

In 2004, he broke the MLB single-season record with 262 hits

Three Silver Slugger Awards (2001, 2007, 2009) and two AL batting titles (2001, 2004)

AL stolen base leader (2001)

3,000th Major League hit on August 7, 2016 (a triple), becoming one of 31 players to reach that milestone

Among all-time Mariners leaders, here’s where Ichiro stands:

1 st in hits (2,542), batting (.322), at-bats (7,907), triples (79), and stolen bases (438)

in hits (2,542), batting (.322), at-bats (7,907), triples (79), and stolen bases (438) 2 nd in games (1,861) and runs (1,181)

in games (1,861) and runs (1,181) 3rd in doubles (295) and total bases (3,292)

Ichiro’s playing career ended on March 21, 2019 after the Mariners’ two-game series in Tokyo against the Oakland A’s.

Ichiro will be the tenth member of the Mariners Hall of Fame, after Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella and Jamie Moyer. You can read more about the M’s HOF here.

Next up: the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He is eligible in 2025.

